Surface Acoustic Wave Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Frequency Range, and Application

The SAW filter market was valued at US$ 1,717. 68 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,826. 81 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 3% from 2021 to 2028. A surface acoustic wave is an acoustic wave which travels along the surface of a material that exhibits elasticity, having an amplitude which decays exponentially with the depth into the material.

SAW filter is an electronic device which convers or transforms the electrical energy into mechanical or acoustic energy with the use of a piezoelectric material.



The process of converting the energy requires two interdigital transducer which are input and output transducer. The input transducer generally creates or transforms the incoming electrical signal into acoustic waves whereas the output transducer receives the acoustic waves and converts them back to electrical energy.



Based on application, the SAW filter market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and others.In 2020, consumer electronics segment dominated the market.



The applications of SAW filters in the consumer electronics industry include television sets, mobile devices, etc.These filters are mostly used in satellite TVs as they exhibit excellent electrical selectivity, high reproducibility of electrical characteristics, small space requirement, and resistance to aging.



Satellite SAW filters are being introduced with a precisely specified 3 dB bandwidth for the standard center frequencies.To receive signals transmitted from different satellites, the receiver needs to be matched with the bandwidth of transponder channel, which is accomplished by switching the IF bandwidth with a dual channel SAW filter.



SAW filters are used in mobile devices to filter both RF and IF frequencies. They are also used for more power-efficient RF paths in 5G- and 4G-enabled multimode mobile devices. Many companies have innovated their SAW filter products to meet the requirements of products enabled with new technologies, operating at higher frequencies.



Geographically, the SAW filter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global SAW filter market.



The manufacturing sector developing countries such as China, India in Asia-Pacific has already adopted 4.0 technologies which includes intelligent manufacturing, personalized customization and network-based collaboration. New technologies such as the development of 5G technology is the latest trend in the Asia-Pacific market. According to the report from Global Data, Asia-Pacific will be the leading region in terms of 5G adoption with 1.14 billion subscribers, accounting for 65% of global subscriptions by 2024. Nine countries in the Asia-Pacific region has already launched commercial 5G mobile services which includes China, South Korea, and Japan. All such technological advancements are supporting the growth of SAW filet market in the region.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth status of SAW Filter market.The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage.



The disruptions in the supply chain has had a negative impact on SAW Filter market.However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for SAW Filters is expected to rise globally in the coming months.



The effects of COVID 19 has led to an increase in digitization across various sectors where 5G can act as a catalyst.Regulators and policymakers should be eager to accept a wide range of 5G use cases such as telemedicine and self-driving vehicles.



Including the disruptions caused by Huawei export restrictions and the decline in the 4G unit volume, semiconductor demand for cell phones will remain strong due to the higher semiconductor content in 5G phones, especially in RF communications. The 5G technology finally has gained some momentum in 2020 which was due to the launch of several 5G enabled smartphones. The wireless and RF technologies played an important role in both the commercial and industrial IoT, COVID-19 related medical applications, space, and satellite systems, and more. Thus, COVID 19 market initially had a negative impact on SAW filter market which was due to the decline in production as well as supply chain disruptions. Now, most of the countries are recovering and the lockdown has been lifted in various countries which will have a positive impact on the supply chain disruptions along with an increase usage of 5G technologies which will boost the growth of SAW filter market across the world.



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; API Technologies (UK) Ltd.; Abracon; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Qorvo, Inc.; Skywork Solutions, Inc.; TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD; Microchip Technologies, Inc.; Kyocera Corporation; and TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD are among the major players operating in the global SAW filter market.



The overall SAW filter market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global SAW filter market.

