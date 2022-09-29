Surf and Scuba Inspire Courrèges' SS23 Collection

Nicolas Di Felice brought the beach indoors this Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Courrèges, one of today's buzziest brands.

The designer took inspiration from surf and scuba for his latest collection, staged on a circular catwalk with sand falling from the sky. He dug deep into Courrèges' archives, bringing out pieces like a vintage scuba jacket to create a leather motorcycle coat. Reflective sports sunglasses accessorized monochromatic looks comprised of oversized shirt-dresses, vests and trousers, in addition to statement-making metallic earcuffs.

The brand's signature logo was stamped onto the front of dresses, jersey knit tops and more, while cut-out details took center stage on select denim pieces. Additional standouts included "naiad dresses" with spiral button-up detailing from the neck to the hem, as well as denim jackets, slingback heels and gradient coloring on tube tops.

See the SS23 collection in full above and watch the Courrèges presentation down below.