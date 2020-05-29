Suresh Kumar Zeric Actor & Model Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Instagram

NEW DELHI ,INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Suresh Kumar (Zeric) is a young boy of 24 Actor & Model , has set out with the resolve to make it big in the world of acting and modeling with a reservoir of his inner strengths.Born on 24th Jan 1996 .He is a very handsome and talented youngster.He has been working relentlessly towards realizing his dreams and ambitions of becoming a known name in the field of acting and modeling. His game plan includes combining his inner qualities of determination and dedication with the outer qualities of good health and fitness. Very early in life he has realized the importance of physical fitness and is very passionate about the gym and his work outs. He has been leading a regulated life with physical exercise as an integral part. He focuses on eating right too. He strongly believes that a healthy mind is housed in a healthy body and is dedicatedly working towards that.

Actor & Model Suresh Kumar (Zeric)

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) Biography / Biodata

Name : Zeric

Real Name : Suresh Kumar (Zeric)

Height : 5'9

Weight: 75 kg approx.

DOB : 24th Jan 1996

Age : 24

Qualification: Graduate

Profession: Actor

Birth Place : VPO Singhan Distt Una Himachal Pardesh

Residence: Garhshankar, Punjab

Father Name : Sanjeev Kumar

Mother Name : Rachna Devi

Brother Name : Dinesh Kumar

Marital Status: Unmarried

Girlfriend: Not Known

Hair Colour: Brown

Eye Colour: Brown

Nationality: Indian

Religion: Hindu

Hobbies: Modelling, Acting, Gym ,Outing, Music

Favourite Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala , Bohemia

Favourite Colour: Black, Blue

Favourite Car : Range Rover

Favourite Bike : Harley Davidson

Education

School : SBS MODEL HIGH SCHOOL ,GARHSHANKAR

Collage : BAM KHALSA COLLEGE, GARHSHANKAR

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) Wiki

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) was born in VPO Singhan Distt Una Himachal Pardesh, India. He was brought up by his mother and father. He is doing his schooling from a PSEB school. He was fond of acting and modelling since his childhood. He is a very handsome and attractive youngster.

Moreover, he has more than 40 thousand plus followers on Instagram .follow at https://www.instagram.com/zeric_06/ He gets inspiration from his Father. they helped him in achieving his life goals and always motivated him for work.

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) is a good actor, model. He will become a good actor in the future.

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) Height and Weight

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) 's height and weight are 5 feet 9 inches and 75 kg respectively. By the way, he is the most loved youngster in Punjab.

Some Interesting Facts About Suresh Kumar (Zeric)

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) is a Young Model.

Dinesh Kumar is the brother of Suresh Kumar (Zeric) .

Suresh Kumar (Zeric) has never tasted alcohol.

Mostly Asked Questions about Suresh Kumar (Zeric)

Q1. What is the real name of Zeric?

Ans. Suresh Kumar is the real name of Zeric.

Q2. What is the name of Zeric Town?

Ans. Garhshankar,Punjab

Q3. What is the real height of Zeric?

Ans. 5 ft 9 inch.

