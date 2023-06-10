Sure, we needed the spatter of cool rain, but how long will this ‘June Gloom’ last?

The “June Gloom” trickled into the Puget Sound region early Friday morning, the clouds and light rainfall carrying into an overcast Saturday. Don’t despair, the National Weather Service implored, as the precipitation will dry up almost as quietly as it arrived and dry heat will resume.

Scattered rain showers are expected through the unseasonable chill of Saturday afternoon, dissipating by tonight.

“Grey skies and drippy weather will keep max temps below average for another day,” NWS said as the workweek came to a close.

The high today is just 59 degrees in Tacoma, dipping near just 50 degrees after sundown. It’s a touch warmer around Olympia, with a high of 63. It’s also rather humid — at 93 percent at noon.

Cities up and down Western Washington and in the islands saw rain showers through midday, with the highest probability around the Sound in Everett, Seattle, Bremerton and Tacoma, plus inland toward North Bend and Enumclaw.

Widespread (and welcome!) rain showers will continue to spread northwest across the region today. Expect things to begin to dry out through the day Saturday. Temperatures will bottom out today, then gradually rise through Monday before beginning to cool again next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/xHNpjVZuXg — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 9, 2023

More typical temperatures will return Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid-to-high 70s forecasted in Tacoma and into the 80s near Olympia.

The rest of the week will level out to comfortable 60s and lower 70s, NWS said, leading to another possible spat of light showers next weekend.

This weather pattern has carried in “widespread low clouds” on Puget Sound waters and off the Washington and Oregon coasts, accompanied by some wind.

The Pacific Northwest isn’t the only region to be dancing around lower-than-usual temperatures this weekend — the Southwest is also cooler than a typical June, as are Great Lakes states and the High Plains, according to a nationwide outlook from NWS. Meanwhile, the Northeast has been grappling with heavy smoke from the eastern provinces of Canada.

It won’t last, though, as NWS predicts temperatures to swell again next week — into the triple-digits in Texas and above-average levels in the PNW.