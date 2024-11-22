“For sure they like him” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in Premier League star

Premier League leaders Liverpool could be busy in the upcoming January transfer window.

They have an opportunity to stamp their authority in the title race in the winter transfer window if they can make a few signings and address some issues in their squad.

Despite their minimum spending in the summer transfer window, Arne Slot has done a brilliant job at the club and taken them to the top of the league where they are sitting comfortably ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

There is one position that Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy could look to address in January and that is the left-back position.

Both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have been unable to impress Slot this season and it is a position where the Reds have struggled this season.

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has named Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as a player who the Reds could target.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano confirmed that Premier League giants Liverpool and Man United are both admirers of the young left-back.

“Man United are working on a new left-back, for sure United will do something there. And what I can say is one player they have been monitoring even before Ruben Amorim is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth,” Romano said.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool? (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“Liverpool are doing the same. Liverpool director Richard Hughes knows the player well and the excellent skills and excellent qualities of the player, so they are monitoring Kerkez.”

“For Liverpool, for sure he is a player they appreciate. For sure they like him, but before saying they are going for him, we have to wait.”

It’s time for Liverpool to replace Andy Robertson

The Scotland international defender has been a brilliant servant of the Merseyside club but with his pace and reading of the game declining with his increasing age, the Reds need a young and athletic option on the left side of their defense.

Kerkez has shown last season as well as this season that he is developing well and his game defensively and in the attacking third has been exceptional.

The 21-year-old is still learning the game and he has room for improvement further which shows that he would be a valuable signing for any club.