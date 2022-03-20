From sure hands to physical presence, new KC Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster ready to help

Herbie Teope
·3 min read
AP file photo
Better late than never for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

A year has passed since he made the decision to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers following a courtship with the Chiefs during free agency. On Sunday Smith-Schuster said he has no regrets.

This time around, though, the Chiefs got their guy via a one-year deal worth up to $10.75 million. And it feels like a natural fit.

“Going into this year’s process, KC’s been on me for the past two years,” Smith-Schuster said Sunday afternoon during his introductory news conference. “So obviously I feel welcome here and appreciated.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a small role in the recruitment process and made the signing possible.

“I talked to Pat a couple of times,” Smith-Schuster said. “But I’ve talked to Pat multiple time before even all this. I’ve known Pat for a while now ...”

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Smith-Schuster gives Mahomes yet another option among a prolific group of receiving weapons, which includes tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

Smith-Schuster comes with proven production since he entered the league in 2017 as a second-round pick with the Steelers. Over the past five seasons, which included a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, he’s totaled 323 catches for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Chiefs have Hill and Hardman to take off the top of a defense, and Kelce is widely regarded as the NFL’s best tight end. Smith-Schuster sees himself as a complementary piece to the trio because of what he can do all over the field.

“I’m a different type of guy, I’m a little bit more built,” he said. “I mean, you got Tyreek and (Mecole), speedster guys who can run down the field.

“I’m the type of guy with great hands, a little bit like Travis, great hands, big dude who can just run, block, physical blocking in the run game. There’s so much more that I can do as far as to help this team.”

If the Chiefs need Smith-Schuster to run routes underneath, he’ll do it. And he embraces opportunities to engage defensive players to help pave the way for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or get down the field to pick off a defensive back to help Hill or Hardman gain extra yards.

“I’m a physical guy and I’m coming here to showcase those talents,” Smith-Schuster said.

Where the Chiefs eventually line up their newest wide receiver remains to be seen at this point of the offseason.

But the team has plenty of time to define Smith-Schuster’s role in the offense as he leans the system ahead of the 2022 regular season, which should see the Chiefs get plenty out of the player they’ve eyed since 2021.

“He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “He’ll be another weapon for our offense. We’re happy to have him here in Kansas City.”

Chiefs sign O-lineman

In other news, the Chiefs signed offensive lineman Geron Christian to a one-year deal, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Sunday with The Star. Christian, who can play both tackle positions, joins his third team since entering the league in 2018 as a third-round pick with Washington, where he spent three seasons before playing for the Houston Texans in 2021. He provides the Chiefs veteran depth on the offensive line.

