Be Sure To Check Out The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Timken's shares on or after the 13th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Timken has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $70.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Timken's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Timken is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 20% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Timken's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Timken's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Timken has increased its dividend at approximately 3.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Timken is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Timken got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Timken is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Timken, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Timken for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Timken and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

