Be Sure To Check Out Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Texas Roadhouse's shares before the 5th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Texas Roadhouse has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $105.33. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Texas Roadhouse's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Texas Roadhouse paying out a modest 47% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 65% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Texas Roadhouse's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Texas Roadhouse's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Texas Roadhouse is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Texas Roadhouse has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Texas Roadhouse for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Texas Roadhouse paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Texas Roadhouse looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Texas Roadhouse for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Texas Roadhouse has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

