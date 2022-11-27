Be Sure To Check Out Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Tatton Asset Management's shares before the 1st of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.045 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.13 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tatton Asset Management stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of £4.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Tatton Asset Management's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Tatton Asset Management is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Tatton Asset Management has grown its earnings rapidly, up 54% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Tatton Asset Management has delivered an average of 24% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Tatton Asset Management an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Tatton Asset Management has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Tatton Asset Management more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Tatton Asset Management that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

