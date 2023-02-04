Be Sure To Check Out Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Schlumberger's shares before the 7th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Schlumberger has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $52.64. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Schlumberger's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Schlumberger paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 60% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Schlumberger's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Schlumberger's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Schlumberger is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Schlumberger has seen its dividend decline 0.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Schlumberger worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Schlumberger, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Schlumberger for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Schlumberger has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

