Be Sure To Check Out Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.91 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of $17.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina paying out a modest 25% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has lifted its dividend by approximately 29% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is facing. For example - Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

