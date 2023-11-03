Be Sure To Check Out MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase MSCI's shares before the 8th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.38 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$5.52 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that MSCI has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $487.02. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MSCI has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately MSCI's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see MSCI has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. MSCI has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is MSCI worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, MSCI appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in MSCI for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - MSCI has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

