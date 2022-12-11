Be Sure To Check Out MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase MS INTERNATIONAL's shares on or after the 15th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.092 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MS INTERNATIONAL stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of £4.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether MS INTERNATIONAL can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MS INTERNATIONAL has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether MS INTERNATIONAL generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that MS INTERNATIONAL's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see MS INTERNATIONAL has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years. MS INTERNATIONAL earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, MS INTERNATIONAL has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because MS INTERNATIONAL is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is MS INTERNATIONAL worth buying for its dividend? It's great that MS INTERNATIONAL is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. MS INTERNATIONAL looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while MS INTERNATIONAL looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for MS INTERNATIONAL and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

