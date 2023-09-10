Be Sure To Check Out Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Motorola Solutions' shares before the 14th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.88 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.52 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Motorola Solutions stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $282.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Motorola Solutions paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Motorola Solutions generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Motorola Solutions's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Motorola Solutions? Motorola Solutions has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Motorola Solutions has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Motorola Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

