Be Sure To Check Out Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

Hormel Foods's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.93 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hormel Foods has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $48.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Hormel Foods paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hormel Foods generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 73% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Hormel Foods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hormel Foods, with earnings per share up 9.9% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Hormel Foods has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hormel Foods has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Is Hormel Foods worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Hormel Foods is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

