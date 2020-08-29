Be Sure To Check Out H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 3rd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

H&T Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.05 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, H&T Group stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of £2.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether H&T Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for H&T Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. H&T Group is paying out just 6.4% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see H&T Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

H&T Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. H&T Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy H&T Group for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating H&T Group more closely.

Curious what other investors think of H&T Group? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

Story continues