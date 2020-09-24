Be Sure To Check Out First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 29th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

First National Financial's next dividend payment will be CA$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.95 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First National Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 5.8% on its current stock price of CA$33.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First National Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First National Financial is paying out an acceptable 75% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at First National Financial, with earnings per share up 9.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, First National Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is First National Financial worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

