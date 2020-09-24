Be Sure To Check Out First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of October.

First Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of $19.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether First Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. First Bancorp paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, First Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First Bancorp has delivered 8.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is First Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, First Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in First Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for First Bancorp (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

