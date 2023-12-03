Be Sure To Check Out Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Farmers National Banc's shares before the 8th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Farmers National Banc has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current stock price of $12.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Farmers National Banc's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Farmers National Banc

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Farmers National Banc paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Farmers National Banc earnings per share are up 9.5% per annum over the last five years.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Farmers National Banc has delivered 19% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Farmers National Banc for the upcoming dividend? Farmers National Banc has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Farmers National Banc, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Farmers National Banc (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.