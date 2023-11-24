Be Sure To Check Out Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Century Communities' shares before the 28th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Century Communities has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $71.97. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Century Communities paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Century Communities generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 8.8% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Century Communities's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Century Communities's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years. Century Communities earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Century Communities has increased its dividend at approximately 24% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Century Communities for the upcoming dividend? We love that Century Communities is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Century Communities looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Century Communities is facing. For example - Century Communities has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

