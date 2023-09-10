Be Sure To Check Out Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Cairn Homes' shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.031 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.062 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cairn Homes has a trailing yield of approximately 5.6% on its current stock price of £0.959. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Cairn Homes paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 50% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Cairn Homes's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 79% per annum for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past four years, Cairn Homes has increased its dividend at approximately 5.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Cairn Homes is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Cairn Homes worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Cairn Homes is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. To summarise, Cairn Homes looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

While it's tempting to invest in Cairn Homes for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cairn Homes that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

