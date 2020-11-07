Be Sure To Check Out Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 27th of November.

Atlantic Union Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Atlantic Union Bankshares has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $24.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Atlantic Union Bankshares

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Atlantic Union Bankshares is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Atlantic Union Bankshares's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Atlantic Union Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Atlantic Union Bankshares worth buying for its dividend? Atlantic Union Bankshares has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Atlantic Union Bankshares more closely.

Curious what other investors think of Atlantic Union Bankshares? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.