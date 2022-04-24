Be Sure To Check Out ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase ADF Group's shares before the 28th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.02 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that ADF Group has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of CA$1.67. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. ADF Group paid out just 6.8% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. ADF Group paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see ADF Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 45% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ADF Group's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is ADF Group worth buying for its dividend? We like that ADF Group has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about ADF Group from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in ADF Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that ADF Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

