Be Sure To Check Out AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of April.

AAR's upcoming dividend is US$0.075 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AAR has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $13.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether AAR has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for AAR

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. AAR has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:AIR Historical Dividend Yield, March 22nd 2020

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at AAR, with earnings per share up 9.1% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AAR's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were nine years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AAR? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and AAR is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but AAR is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with AAR and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.