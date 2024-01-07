Sure, 2024 Just Started, But These Signs Will Have You Laughing All The Way Into 2025

New year, same weekly funny signs roundup courtesy of r/funnysigns. If any of these happen to make you chortle, tell us in the comments!

1."Don't lie, that caught your attention."

2."Don't hold back. Share your ideas!"

3."Pissing with elegance."

4."Dave’s maintenance."

5."Who even does this?"

6."Public restroom rules."

7."Sorry for the inconvenience."

8."Seen at my hotel tonight. 😆"

9."Glad they cleared that up."

10."Hangover again."

11."A good sign to stop."

12."The tiny grass is dreaming."

13."I don't care what you say, I do what I want."

14."You’re in danger!"

15."Don't talk to me."

16."Sounds like more of a challenge than a warning…"

17."A sign that's only funny for a few minutes."

18."Chicken cancer can be cured."

While you're here, don't miss the funniest signs of 2023:

37 Funny Signs From This Past Year That Make Me Wonder Why Male Comedians Even Try