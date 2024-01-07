Advertisement

Sure, 2024 Just Started, But These Signs Will Have You Laughing All The Way Into 2025

New year, same weekly funny signs roundup courtesy of r/funnysigns. If any of these happen to make you chortle, tell us in the comments!

1."Don't lie, that caught your attention."

"BOOBS"

2."Don't hold back. Share your ideas!"

"Lets make a film with a tornado full of sharks"

3."Pissing with elegance."

"Please urinate with precision and elegance."

4."Dave’s maintenance."

"The bell doesn't work"

5."Who even does this?"

"Please do not throw cabbages at our staff"

6."Public restroom rules."

"Public Restroom Rules"

7."Sorry for the inconvenience."

"We all quit"

8."Seen at my hotel tonight. 😆"

"We apologize for the incontinence."

9."Glad they cleared that up."

"NOT A BODY"

10."Hangover again."

"this sign makes me feel drunk"

11."A good sign to stop."

"This is a stop sign"

12."The tiny grass is dreaming."

"Tiny grass is dreaming"

13."I don't care what you say, I do what I want."

"Do not breathe under the water"

14."You’re in danger!"

"Urine danger"

15."Don't talk to me."

"Please don't talk to me."

16."Sounds like more of a challenge than a warning…"

"Do not cross this field"

17."A sign that's only funny for a few minutes."

"Moon"

18."Chicken cancer can be cured."

"Please do not smoke here"

