Surbiton Trophy: Andy Murray send message to fans after first title on grass in seven years

Andy Murray thanked fans for their support after winning the Surbiton Trophy final on Sunday 11 June.

The Brit beat Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 to secure his first title on grass for seven years.

“I just wanted to send a message to say thanks for all the support, I had a brilliant week here in Surbiton, it’s been a brilliant start to the grass season,” Murray said.

“Thank you, and keep supporting for the next few weeks.”

Murray skipped the French Open to focus on the grass-court season in a bid to boost his world ranking of 43 and be seeded at Wimbledon.