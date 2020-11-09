Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, to release in theatres on 15 November

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to be released theatrically on 15 November.

Zee Studios announced on Monday that the film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will hit the screens across the country on Diwali.

Last month, the makers had planned a 13 November release for the film, though it was not confirmed if it will come out in theatres or go for a digital premiere.

Set in the '90s, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game.

The film also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

"It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire," Sharma had told Press Trust of India in July.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Also See: Vijay Raaz granted bail after arrest for alleged sexual harassment of his film's female crew member

Gary Oldman's Mank, Manoj Bajpayee's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman: Trailers This Week

Allahabad HC issues stay on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's arrest in molestation case filed by ex-wife

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.