SUR-W vs MID-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Women’s County Championship T20 2021, May 16, 7:30 pm IST

SUR-W vs MID-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s County Championship T20 2021 match between Surrey Women and Middlesex Women: In the latest round of the 2021 edition of the Women’s County Championship T20, Surrey Women will lock horns against Middlesex Women at Old Whitgiftians CC in Surrey from 07:30 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.
Both Surrey Women and Middlesex Women have experienced similar fortunes in the Championship thus far. Surrey have won three games out of six played and are positioned at fourth place in the points table of South East Group. Entering the contest, they will be low on confidence as they lost their previous encounter to Hampshire by 11 runs.
Similar to Surrey Women, Middlesex Women have also registered victory in three matches from their six league games. They are placed just above Surrey at the third slot on the points table of South East Group. In their last match, they lost to Sussex Women by six wickets.
Ahead of the match between Surrey Women and Middlesex Women; here is everything you need to know:
The latest round of Women’s County Championship T20 2021 will be played between Surrey Women and Middlesex Women at Old Whitgiftians CC in Surrey. The game will commence at 07:30 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.
SUR-W vs MID-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Amara Carr
Vice-Captain- Izzy Berry
Suggested Playing XI for SUR-W vs MID-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Amara Carr
Batsmen: Aylish Cranstone, Naomi Dattani, Chloe Brewer
All-rounders: Hannah Jones, Izzy Berry, Gayatri Gole, Claudie Cooper
Bowlers: Beth Kerins, Natasha Miles, Amelie Munday
SUR-W vs MID-W Probable XIs:
Surrey Women: Hannah Jones (C), Izzy Berry, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Claudie Cooper, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Beth Kerins
Middlesex Women: Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr, Kate Coppack, Anisha Dissanayake, Bhavika Gajipra, Cordelia Griffith, Gayatri Gole, Iqraa Hussain, Gemma Marriott, Natasha Miles, Amelie Munday
