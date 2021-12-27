Sur La Table's End Of Year Sale includes Le Creuset, All-Clad, Zwilling and more for under $50

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With gift giving behind us, you can now grab something nice for yourself to celebrate a job well done.

If your happy place is the kitchen, then head over to Sur La Table to check out their massive End Of Year Sale. For a limited time only, prices are up to 55% off, and tons of top brands are marked down. Think Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Zwilling and more.

Wondering if the deals are really worth your time? They definitely are. There are a bunch of high-quality useful items on sale for less than $50. For example, this 12-Piece Steak Dinner Set that's on sale for less than $40 is a total kitchen must-have with six knives and six forks. There's also this Nonstick Skillet that's perfect for cooking eggs, meats and so much more. Right now, it's $39.96, down from $165.

The Sur La Table End Of Year Sale comes to an end in the new year, so make sure you shop early to get your hands on the best deals. Check out a few more of the sale highlights under $50 below.

Zwilling 12-Piece Steak Dinner Set, $39.96 (Orig. $65)

If steak dinners are a special treat in your home, then you should definitely grab this Zwilling 12-Piece Steak Dinner Set while it's on sale.

Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2, $49.96 (Orig. $66.95)

Perfect for sweet and savory delights alike, these Le Creuset Square Bakers are something you'll use over and over.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel French Skillet, 7.5", $49.96 (Orig. $99.95)

When you're only cooking for one or two, this 7.5-inch All-Clad French Skillet will fit just the right amount of food.

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3, $39.96 (Orig. $70)

Keep fruits, veggies and leftovers fresher for longer by storing them in these convenient Glass Vacuum Containers.

Staub Ceramic Bowls, Set Of 2, $29.96 (Orig. $58)

Need a new cereal bowl? Add these Staub Ceramic Bowls to your cart. You get two for less than $30 right now, and you can choose from red, blue or white.

Ballarini Professionale 2800 Skillets, $29.99. (Orig. $62)

This Ballarini Professionale 2800 Skillet will ensure you get a nice, crispy crust when searing meats, thanks to its durable nonstick finish.

If you liked this story, check out the West Elm End Of Season Sale.

