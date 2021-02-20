The Supremely Soft Sweater I've Been Wearing on Repeat Is Just $34 From Amazon
As someone who enjoys dressing up, working from home has proven to be a challenge. Seeing as I now work from my couch (and, I'll admit, sometimes my bed), I have no use for that crisp white blazer or those surprisingly comfortable faux leather pants, for now anyway. But toward the beginning of the pandemic, I told myself that I should at least make the effort to change into something every morning that makes me feel cute but also comfortable. And recently that's been my Lark & Ro sweater from Amazon.
From the incredibly soft material to thoughtful design details, everything about the sweater feels way more expensive than it really is. And for reference, it costs $34 or less depending on the color and size you choose. Knit from boucle — a heavier, textured yarn — it keeps me super warm and cozy, which is perfect since I'm working remote from a very cold Ohio right now. It features a crew neckline and ribbed detailing on the sleeve cuffs and bottom hem that I adore.
But the one thing that makes it stand out from all the other sweaters in my closet is its chic puff sleeves. This one simple detail instantly makes me feel more put together, which is exactly what I've been looking for.
Ordering clothing online can be hit or miss, because you never know just how the material will feel. (I've ordered one too many itchy sweaters in my life.) So when I opened the package and felt just how plush the Lark & Ro sweater actually is, let's just say it was love at first
sight touch.
I kid you not, I wore it every single day for an entire week with so many different outfits. I tucked it into my favorite high-waisted jeans for a trip to the grocery store, wore it with my ribbed knit lounge pants for work, and even threw my plaid shacket over it to walk my puppy on a warmer day. I'm also wearing the sweater right now as I pour my heart out about it.
With a mere 39 five-star reviews, I'm convinced it's one on Amazon's most under-rated sweaters. But those who have discovered its glory have all had great things to say.
"This is such a great sweater for these cold months," one wrote. "It's so stylish while still keeping you warm. The puff sleeves turn a simple sweater so chic. A good top to spice up any outfit."
Another chimed in, "This is a really nice sweater. It has a cashmere feel and look to it. Very soft and looks very nice on. Washed and dried easily with no shrinkage or color loss. It can easily be dressed up or down."
Available in black, white, camel, red, and black and camel stripe, the sweater comes in sizes XS to XXL. If you're anything like me and looking for a way to "dress up" at home, I suggest adding the Lark & Ro Boucle Sweater to your cart in every color. I know I will be.
