A Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 SP Collab Is on the Way

Supreme unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, which includes a sneak peek at its upcoming collaboration with Nike. For their latest team-up, the duo is set to rework the Shox Ride 2 SP silhouette.

The streetwear label has only unveiled the "White/Grey Fog/Flat Platinum" so far. The kicks feature Supreme's logo in contrasting white on the soles, accompanying a mini Swoosh on the heel. The mixed material upper is accented with 3M detailing throughout. In addition to this pair, the collaborators are expected to release the shoe in “Neutral Olive/Electric Green/Pilgrim” and “Speed Red/Siren Red/Barn.”

Take a first look at the upcoming sneakers above. Priced at $190 USD, the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2 SP will reportedly release sometime this spring.

In case you missed it, check out Supreme's SS22 accessories lineup, including collaborations with ChapStick, Bang & Olufsen and more.