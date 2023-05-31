Supreme and Vans Announce Spring 2023 Collaboration

Supreme is back on our radar with another summer-ready collab, this time reuniting with Vans for a Spring 2023 collection.

Shifting its focus towards the Skate Grosso Mid and Era silhouettes, the collaboration sees Supreme revive the Mid in three striking colorways of pink, black and cream. Crafted with premium suede toe boxes and overlays alongside canvas side panels which feature dizzying dollar bill graphics, the trio of shoes boast solid black midsoles complete with Supreme branding which arrives embroidered in an Old English-style font.

Elsewhere, the new-and-improved Grosso Mid features a jazz stripe and additional Supreme box logo branding on the inside of its tongues. The Era, however, lands in a slightly more striking iteration, complete with the same dollar bill pattern taking over the entirety of its upper. Rounding out the design are olive green laces, which arrive to complement the graphic printed base.

Take a look at the new Supreme x Vans collaboration above, set to land in the U.S. and Europe from June 1, with a later release in Japan on June 3.

In other footwear news, Jacquemus and Nike gave us an official look at the forthcoming JF1 collaboration.