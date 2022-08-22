Supreme Rumored to Release a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Collaboration

Following its spring and summer drops, Supreme is now rumored to release a collaboration with Rolex. If confirmed, the partnership would serve as an extension of the duo's Friends & Family Rolex Submariner dating back to 2013.

Supreme DROPS has shared a mockup of the potential release, featuring the streetwear label's signature Box Logo printed on the dial of an Oyster Perpetual Date watch. The remainder of the timepiece maintains its usual classic design constructed with stainless steel. Not much information is available at the moment but the collaborative watch could possibly arrive with accompanying items.

The collaborative 40mm Submariner from 2013, currently going for as high as $100,000 USD, comes with a black bezel and dial along with the Bogo on the watch case back.

Take a look at the mockup above and stay tuned as we learn more about the potential FW22 Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date.