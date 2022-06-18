Supreme Has a Nike Shox Ride 2 Collab on the Way

Supreme continues its ongoing partnership with Nike, gearing up for a Shox Ride 2 release this season.

The kicks were first previewed in the streetwear brand's Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, which highlighted a range of graphic apparel items. Arriving in black, the sneakers are constructed with mesh underlays along with warped overlays, nubuck mudguards and leather collars. A Swoosh subtly appears on the sides while hints of white are added to the toe box, as well as the sole unit featuring Supreme's iconic box logo. Spotlighting the collaboration, the insole is splashed in the New York imprint's signature red hue.

Take a closer look above and stay tuned as we learn more about the release of the Supreme x Nike Shox Ride 2.

Elsewhere in footwear, AMBUSH has designed 3D-printed sneakers for the metaverse and IRL.