Supreme Enlists Tremaine Emory as New Creative Director

Supreme has appointed Tremaine Emory as its newest creative director.

Emory, the founder of Denim Tears, will be the first creative director to lead the New York streetwear label after it was acquired by VF Corp in a $2.1 billion USD deal. As reported by Business of Fashion, the designer has already begun his new role this week and will be working closely with Supreme's founder James Jebbia. Along with his new job, Emory will continue to design for his label Denim Tears.

Apart from Denim Tears, Emory has worked with names like Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Tom Sachs throughout his career as a creative consultant. He has been a close partner of Ye for YEEZY, as well as Ocean for his zine Boy's Don't Cry. In the earlier stages of his career, he worked at Marc Jacobs for nine years before creating his music and nightlife collective, No Vacancy Inn.

The appointment arrives as part of VF Corp's plans to expand the Supreme brand. Over the past year, the company has opened new stores in Milan and Berlin.