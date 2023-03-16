Supreme Is Dropping a Tamagotchi Collab

Following rumors earlier this year, Supreme is finally dropping its awaited Tamagotchi collaboration this week.

Arriving as part of the streetwear imprint's accessories lineup for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the team-up features three iterations of the beloved nostalgic toy. The classic design is updated in a camo pattern in black/white, pink/white and green/yellow, with Supreme's Box Logo printed at the top. The recognizable branding is also found on the LED screen, which displays your very own pixelated pet.

Tamagotchi has teamed up with names in a variety of industries over the past few years, including BTS and One Piece for the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Tamagotchis are typically priced around $20 to $40 USD so you can expect the accessory to release at a similar, if not higher, price. The SS23 Week 4 drop will arrive at Supreme stores on March 16 at 11 a.m. ET and in Japan on March 18 at 11 a.m. JST. Take a closer look down below.