Crowds Flock To Supreme Court To Mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Solemn crowds gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death Friday at the age of 87.

Hundreds or more came together at the courthouse to comfort one another in a candlelight vigil — laying flowers, signs and messages, and crying, applauding and chanting: “Vote him out.” They periodically sang “Amazing Grace” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

Thousands of people in front of the Supreme Court paying respect to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG #ripqueen pic.twitter.com/U6sd7TGbPB — Top Gay Newz (@topgaynewz) September 19, 2020

Crowds chanting “vote him out” and “honor her wish” at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/aA2bSejIR3 — Jonas Nahm (@jonasnahm) September 19, 2020

Just left the Supreme Court where crowds were gathered to mourn & honor #RBG. After carrying feelings of sadness + anger, I return comforted knowing we’re not alone in this fight. I am still frightened by the possibility of what’s to come, but there is still so much good. pic.twitter.com/kVrOpeS09v — Madison Mayhew (@madison_mayhew) September 19, 2020

Flags were flying at half-staff to honor the justice who served 27 years in the Supreme Court.

People were sad — as well as fearful about what will happen now on the court and in the nation.

“Who is going to take care of us?” local resident Elizabeth LaBerge had just asked her fiance, she told the Washington Post. “It just feels like such a deep loss at this particular time,” she added. “It’s a lot to put on a woman of her age to keep us safe and functioning as a constitutional democracy.”

The gathering was disrupted for a few minutes when rightwing provocateur Jacob Wohl began shouting into a microphone that “Roe v. Wade is getting abolished. RBG is dead. We’re going to have a new justice next week,” he added. He left after he was confronted by angry members of the crowd.

As I watch the crowds gather at the Supreme Court in memory of Justice Ginsburg, I am reminded of an unforgettable moment on June 14, 1993 when I, among a group of people in VT, saw her rush to take a call from President Clinton telling her of her nomination to the SCOTUS. https://t.co/sV0CVhgkTt — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 19, 2020

In downtown Manhattan an image of Ginsburg with the message “Rest in Power” was projected onto the front of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building. The message also changed to “Thank You” and “Notorious.”

Image of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is projected onto the front of the New York State Civil Supreme Court building in Manhattan. (Photo: Andrew Kelly / Reuters)

Hundreds of San Franciscans also gathered in the Castro district to honor Notorious RGB, a champion of LGBTQ rights.

Vigil for RBG tonight at 7 pm at Harvey Milk Plaza. Bring a candle, and wear a mask. — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) September 19, 2020

“People came out because they wanted community.” Alex U. Inn, one of the organizers of the event, told the San Francisco Chronicle. He said that Ginsburg “saved our transgender community” with her final vote. He was referring to a surprise majority decision in June by the court in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia that employers can’t fire workers for being gay or transgender.

The Castro mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/P2iDs3vS0S — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 19, 2020

