Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November.

R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies sought the high court's intervention to keep the ban from taking effect by Dec. 21.

There was no additional comment from the justices and no noted dissents.

The ban was first passed by the state legislature two years ago but it never took effect after tobacco companies gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot. But nearly two-thirds of voters approved of banning the sale of everything from cotton-candy vaping juice to menthol cigarettes.

Supporters of the ban say the law was necessary to put a stop to a staggering rise in teen smoking.

R.J. Reynolds filed a federal lawsuit filed the day after the Nov. 8 vote, but lower courts refused to keep the law on hold while the suit proceeds.

Menthol cigarettes make up about a third of the market in California, the companies said in urging the Supreme Court to keep them from losing so much business in the nation's largest state.

They argued that the authority to ban flavored products rests with the federal Food and Drug Administration.

California responded that federal law comfortably allows state and local governments to decide which tobacco products are to be sold in their jurisdictions. And the state noted that the companies only went to the Supreme Court after spending “tens of millions of dollars” in a losing cause at the polls.

California will be the second state in the nation, after Massachusetts, to enact a ban prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products. A number of California cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego, have already enacted their own bans, and several states have outlawed flavored vaping products. So far no legal challenges to those bans have prevailed, but the companies have an appeal pending at the high court in their fight with Los Angeles.

It’s already illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. But advocates of the ban said flavored cigarettes and vaping cartridges were still too easy for teens to obtain. The ban doesn’t make it a crime to possess such products but retailers who sell them could be fined up to $250.

In addition to menthol and other flavored cigarettes, the ban also prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco for vape pens, tank-based systems and chewing tobacco, with exceptions made for hookahs, some cigars and loose-leaf tobacco.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Bank of Canada says higher rates are starting to work, frets over inflation risk

    The Bank of Canada's rapid-fire rate hikes are starting to slow the economy, the governor said on Monday, but while the bank wants to avoid a recession, there is a risk sticky inflation will require "much higher" rates. Speaking to business leaders in Vancouver, Governor Tiff Macklem said the tightening had "begun to work" but would take time to feed through the economy.

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.

  • Keystone pipeline leaks becoming more severe in recent years, U.S. data shows

    CALGARY — Spills from TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone pipeline have been increasing in severity in recent years, to the point that the pipeline's safety record is now worse than the U.S. average, U.S. government data shows. The 4,324-km pipeline — which is owned by Canada's TC Energy and helps to move Canadian and U.S. crude oil to markets around North America — suffered the worst leak in its history last week, when approximately 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan. A

  • Government funding bill, Fed meeting, FTX hearing: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    From government funding talks to the Fed's December meeting and crypto hearings in Congress, investors are keeping an eye on a number of political showdowns and market events heading into the year's end.

  • Tesla was Yahoo Finance’s top trending ticker in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the top 10 trending tickers of 2022.

  • Mexico to make last-ditch effort to solve US corn dispute

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s foreign secretary has announced he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a dispute over imports of U.S. corn before a scheduled visit next month by U.S. President Joe Biden. Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday that he will travel to the U.S. capital with other Mexican officials to try to find “points of agreement on genetically modified corn and other issues.” The leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States are sched

  • Bonds: Is now a good time to buy? Experts weigh in

    Rising bond yields have put fixed income back in vogue as an alternative to cash or the volatile stock market.

  • Investors anticipate this week’s CPI data, Fed rate hike decision

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Jared Blikre checks out how investors are acting ahead of the economic data expected throughout this week.

  • Sunak faces calls from Johnson and Zelensky to give Ukraine long-range missiles

    The Ukrainian President made the plea as he called a meeting of G7 leaders.

  • Herd of Snowy Bison Surround Bus in Yellowstone National Park

    A herd of snowy bison were seen surrounding a bus driving along a road in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, video recorded on December 9 shows.Footage recorded by Christiane Robinson shows a herd of bison slowly trotting along a snow-covered road, backing up traffic.Robinson told Storyful she recorded this video while on her way to work in the park, and that the “bison jam” lasted around 20 minutes. Credit: Christiane Robinson via Storyful

  • Smoke and fire billow from Kabul hotel

    STORY: The location was verified by building characteristics that matched file and satellite imagery. The date was verified by corroborating media reports and social media visuals from the area.Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a hotel in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters, in the latest violence in Afghanistan as it tries to stabilize after the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces.The firing was continuing in the hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw area and a fire broke out on one of the floors, the sources said, adding that they expect casualties.Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay. The shooting continued after they heard a powerful explosion, they said.A spokesman of the Taliban-run Afghan administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed to Reuters of an attack in Kabul, but said they would not be able to provide more information at this stage.China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the attack took place near a Chinese guesthouse and that its embassy in Kabul was closely monitoring the situation.The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.Several bombing and shooting attacks have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.The Islamist Taliban, who seized power after U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country.

  • Canadian dollar steadies as investors weigh peak rate outlook

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, holding near a multi-week low, as investors awaited possible clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook and then a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later this week. Money markets see a roughly 40% chance that the central bank would hike by 25 basis points at its next policy decision on Jan. 25. Governor Tiff Macklem's prepared remarks are due for release at 3:25 p.m. ET (2025 GMT).

  • Wall Street rises ahead of year's last barrage of rate hikes

    NEW YORK — Wall Street is rising Monday to open a week where central banks are likely to unload the year’s final barrage of interest-rate hikes meant to drive down the world’s painfully high inflation. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in afternoon trading, trimming its loss for the year to 16.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 296 points, or 0.9%, at 33,771, as of 2:49 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher. The indexes are coming off their first weekly loss in three wee

  • The bear market in stocks is entering its final phase, and the next chapter has nothing to do with the Fed or inflation, Morgan Stanley says

    "We recall a similar set up in August 2008 from an EPS standpoint to remind investors the market usually takes longer to price such earnings declines."

  • Congress should lift the debt ceiling as soon as possible, CRFB president says

    Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the debt ceiling showdown and recommendations for the government's budget.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting

    U.S. stocks rose Monday ahead of a busy week for investors with key inflation data and the Fed's last policy meeting of the year serving as highlights.

  • Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with 'Big Hit'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Starved of Big Macs since McDonald's Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain's successor - the "Big Hit". Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", on Monday said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo". McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.

  • Tensions at Salesforce Rose Ahead of Co-CEO’s Departure

    The recent exit of Salesforce's co-CEO Bret Taylor wasn’t long planned, according to people familiar with the matter, who say it was fueled by tensions with the company’s co-founder and other co-CEO Marc Benioff. WSJ reporter Emily Glazer joins host Zoe Thomas to explain what went down and what it means for the software giant's future. Photo: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg News

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l