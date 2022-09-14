Supreme Court temporarily backs LGBTQ student group seeking recognition at Jewish university

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed an LGBTQ student group seeking recognition at an Orthodox Jewish university in New York, temporarily requiring the school to allow the group to meet on campus while the litigation continues.

Yeshiva University appealed a ruling from a New York State court in June that found it was subject to New York City's human rights law, which prohibits discrimination in restaurants, stores and other businesses. Yeshiva asserted it had a First Amendment right to not recognize the group because of its religious affiliation.

But a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court said Wednesday that the school hadn't yet exhausted its options in lower courts. In a short, unsigned decision, the majority said the school could return to the Supreme Court once it had utilized those other options.

Four conservative associate justices – Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett – dissented from the decision Wednesday.

"Does the First Amendment permit a state to force a Jewish school to instruct its students in accordance with an interpretation of Torah that the school, after careful study, has concluded is incorrect?" Alito wrote. "The answer to that question is surely 'no.'"

The emergency order came days after Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor temporarily allowed the school to deny recognition to the group. Sotomayor signaled the earlier decision was likely temporary, perhaps giving the dissenters additional time to write up their views.

The case could have broader implications at a time when the Supreme Court has looked especially favorably on religious freedom claims, particularly in the context of education. Religious schools and individuals have found a receptive audience when it comes to the exercise of their faith and anti-discrimination requirements.

Last year, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that a Catholic foster care agency in Philadelphia was entitled to turn away gay and lesbian couples as clients. This year, the court will hear the case of a website developer who wants to deny making matrimonial sites for same-sex weddings. That lawsuit deals with whether a state may compel the developer to create the sites or whether that violates her freedom of speech.

The campus of Yeshiva University stands in upper Manhattan on August 30, 2022 in New York City.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court sides for now with LGBTQ group at Jewish university