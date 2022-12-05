Supreme Court signals support for website designer who wants to decline same-sex weddings

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – A majority of the Supreme Court on Monday appeared sympathetic to a web designer who wants to decline to create websites for same-sex weddings, embracing the idea that a state anti-discrimination law cannot compel her to do so.

In a case that could have profound implications for when businesses may turn away customers, the Colorado website designer argues the state should not be permitted to use a law designed to ensure businesses take all comers to compel her to communicate messages to which she objects.

The two-and-a-half-hour debate centered on whether same-sex couples would be denied wedding websites because of their status as LGBTQ individuals – a result that might favor the state – or whether the designer was refusing to endorse a message of approval of same-sex marriage that she says conflicts with her religious beliefs.

Guide: A look at the key cases pending before the Supreme Court

Preview: Supreme Court to debate if businesses may decline same-sex weddings

Granted: Supreme Court to decide if businesses may refuse LGBTQ weddings 

The law at issue bars public businesses from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation – the same law that bars discrimination based on race and gender. But Associate Justice Clarence Thomas was one of several conservatives who questioned whether a website designer is more like a retail business under the law or more like an artist.

"This is not a hotel," Thomas said at one point. "This is not a restaurant. This is not a riverboat or a train."

Colorado and its supporters assert that a win for the designer, Lorie Smith of 303 Creative, would have much broader consequences. If a business may decline to create a website for an LGBTQ couple based on an objection to same-sex marriage, they say, couldn't it also decline to make one for an interracial family?

Associate Justice Samuel Alito appeared to reject that argument, drawing a distinction based on who is being discriminated against. Alito repeatedly referenced a line from the Supreme Court's landmark 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage in which the court said "many who deem same-sex marriage to be wrong reach that conclusion based on decent and honorable religious or philosophical premises."

"Do you think it's fair to equate opposition to same-sex marriage with opposition to interracial marriage," Alito asked the attorney representing Colorado.

A few dozen people demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court on Monday during the oral arguments in a case involving a suit filed by Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a website design company in Colorado arguing that as a devout Christian she cannot produce wedding websites for same-sex weddings because it would be &quot;inconsistent&quot; with her religious beliefs.
A few dozen people demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court on Monday during the oral arguments in a case involving a suit filed by Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a website design company in Colorado arguing that as a devout Christian she cannot produce wedding websites for same-sex weddings because it would be "inconsistent" with her religious beliefs.

The court's liberal justices appeared mostly aligned in favor of Colorado's law.

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned whether, under the website designer's approach, a photography studio could say it wanted to shoot and sell photographs harkening to widely recognized images of Christmas from the 1940s and 1950s that featured only white children with Santa Claus. Could that photographer stage only white children and decline to take pictures of Black children for the product?

The lawyer representing Smith acknowledged that might be an "edge case."

Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a Denver-based website design business.
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, a Denver-based website design business.

Jackson's hypothetical prompted another one from Alito: What if a Black Santa "doesn't want to have his picture taken with a child who's dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan

outfit," he asked. Would the Black Santa be prohibited from denying that child?

No, the attorney for Colorado said, because the state's law that governs public businesses doesn't deal with people wearing Ku Klux Klan outfits.

Four years ago, a 7-2 majority of the Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But that decision was focused narrowly on how the state’s civil rights commission treated the baker, Jack Phillips. The court did not rule on broader questions about where to draw the line between a business owner’s religious freedom and LGBTQ rights.

The lack of clarity on that question has led to other lawsuits, including from a florist in Washington state who declined to create an arrangement for a same-sex wedding. The Supreme Court declined to hear that case last year.

A three-judge panel of the Denver-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit last year ruled against Smith. The court agreed that her websites are a form of speech. It also said the state’s anti-discrimination law compelled Smith to create speech that celebrated same-sex marriage. But in a 2-1 ruling, the court said Colorado had an interest in preventing discrimination and ensuring "equal access" to goods and services.

The case is 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis. A decision is expected next year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: High court hints support for web designer opposed to same-sex weddings

Latest Stories

  • Supreme Court to debate whether businesses may decline to provide services to same-sex weddings

    The challenge from a web designer who wants to decline to make same-sex wedding sites revisits a legal question the Supreme Court dodged in 2018.

  • Justices hear major case on free speech, faith and LGBTQ equality

    The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday appeared sympathetic with a wedding website designer challenging Colorado's anti-discrimination law and its requirement that she provide services for same-sex couples or face a fine. At the same time, the justices seemed wary about the ramifications of a broad ruling in her favor, suggesting a desire to potentially resolve the case on narrow grounds. Lorie Smith, a Denver-based designer who is Christian, says the state's public accommodations law -- mandating that businesses serve all customers regardless of their sex, gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation -- forces her as an artist to create messages that violate her beliefs.

  • Sotomayor Asks If Same-Sex Wedding Website Ban Might Affect Interracial Unions

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor pressed a lawyer for a wedding website designer Monday about where to draw the line if she has a First Amendment right not to serve same-sex couples.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last La

  • How Congress finally agreed on gay marriage

    In the summer, Democrats were privately debating how to handle a jolt that had been sent to the more than 1 million U.S. households with same-sex couples. The Supreme Court had just overturned its own rulings on abortion rights, and conservative Justice Clarence Thomas openly mused in his concurring opinion whether the court's landmark 2015 decision on gay marriage -- which he said was based on "legal fiction" -- should be next. According to several aides on Capitol Hill, a top staffer to New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, approached the office of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay senator and a longtime LGBTQ rights advocate.

  • Proposed amendment to Alberta Sovereignty Act removes unilateral lawmaking power of cabinet

    The Alberta government is amending the Sovereignty Act to take away cabinet's unilateral powers to change legislation as proposed in the original version of the bill. Under amendments revealed Monday by the United Conservative Party caucus, cabinet would be compelled to send provincial laws back to the legislative assembly for all three stages of debate if it was decided a statute needed to be changed to fight a federal initiative. The original version of the bill left that power entirely with c

  • Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says

    Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.

  • Six people charged, 62 firearms sized after police investigation in Toronto

    TORONTO — Six people are facing a total of 260 criminal charges after a firearms trafficking investigation in Toronto. Police say they started investigating a group suspected of firearms trafficking in the fall of 2021 Officers carried out search warrants for addresses and vehicles associated with the suspects in May. Interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer says the investigation resulted in six arrests, 260 criminal charges and evidence seized that included 62 firearms. Ramer says gun violence

  • How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?

    When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...

  • Montreal police investigating 3 shootings within 5 hours

    The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is investigating a series of shootings that occurred within five hours on Sunday night and left one man with serious injuries. According to the SPVM, the first shooting happened at around 7 p.m. at the Atwater Metro station in downtown Montreal after a fight involving a dozen people broke out. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the upper body. Police say it's not clear why the shooting took place. They say the victim is not collaborati

  • Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

    A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state’s attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. The retiring state lawmaker behind the proposal said Monday that he’s not giving up despite the unanimous vote by the Prinsburg City Council on Friday to drop the idea. It's similar to a Texas law that deputizes private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion.

  • DeSantis v. Warren, election bio book, and the administration’s $376K fine for secrecy

    It’s Monday, Dec. 5, and we are now in the court-case chapter of election season. Many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new policies that attracted headlines during the election were challenged in court, and now the cases are piling up.

  • Margaret Brennan Presses GOP Lawmaker Over Trump's Dinner, Constitution Post

    The "Face the Nation" moderator had a tense exchange with Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) after asking about the former president on Sunday.

  • BBC chairman Richard Sharp says broadcaster ‘fighting against its liberal bias’

    The former banker highlighted areas where he believes the BBC should improve.

  • Meet Adin Ross, the 22-year-old Jewish Twitch megastar who's reportedly interviewing Kanye West next

    Ross, who has 10 million followers on YouTube and Twitch, has called West one of his favorite artists but also condemned his antisemitic comments.

  • Flexible working can be requested from first day of new job, under government plans

    Workers across the UK will soon be able to request flexible working from day one on the job, under new plans by the government. Under the legislation making its way through parliament, employees will no longer be required to wait 26 weeks before making a request for flexible working arrangements. Employers will be required to consult with workers and discuss alternative options before rejecting a request.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit