Supreme Court says investigators have been unable to identify leaker of draft abortion opinion

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court said Thursday that a monthslong investigation into the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion in its abortion case last year has failed to identify who is responsible for the "grave assault on the judicial process."

The Supreme Court marshal, who led the investigation, reviewed forensic evidence and interviewed nearly 100 court employees, the statement said. Investigators recommended fewer employees be permitted access to documents and that the court update its security policies.

"But the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence," the court's statement said.

Supreme Court Marshall Gail Curley's report said it was unlikely the court's computers were hacked. Thirty-four court personnel printed out copies of the draft opinion, sometimes multiple times, the report said.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation into the leak to Politico on May 3, but the justices had said little about the progress of that effort until Thursday. Several congressional Republicans have complained about the lack of information and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has signaled a desire to launch his own review.

The Supreme Court on Nov. 16, 2022.
The Supreme Court on Nov. 16, 2022.

The announcement Thursday came eight months after the draft opinion in Mississippi's challenge to Roe v. Wade was leaked. The draft opinion, which revealed the reasoning behind the decision to overturn Roe, led to protests across the country. The court's final opinion, released in June, closely tracked the leaked draft.

In that opinion, five justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The court asked former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff to review the marshal's investigation. In a one-page statement about his review, Chertoff said he could not identify any additional "useful investigative measure." The statement said that Roberts had ordered a review of the court's information security protocols.

The marshal's report recommended that fewer employees have access to sensitive documents and said that the court's current method of destroying those documents had "vulnerabilities that should be addressed." The report also recommended an update to the court's information security policies.

But the response from both sides of the abortion debate was set off weeks earlier by the leak, which shifted the landscape in one of the nation's most divisive culture war issues, prompted a flurry of reaction and raised questions about the court's deliberative process.

The final opinion shifted the abortion debate to the states, where state lawmakers and state judges are still grappling with the implications of the decision.   

Thursday's announcement came days after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that investigators probing the leak had narrowed their inquiry to a small number of suspects including law clerks, but that officials had yet to conclusively identify the alleged culprit. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Probe has not identified who leaked abortion opinion

Latest Stories

  • Man arrested after killing 24-year-old trying to steal his car, Missouri cops say

    The Illinois man was charged with murder after shooting the attempted carjacker at a gas station, police told media outlets.

  • Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban

    A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is the latest of many to challenge restrictive abortion laws enacted by conservative states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. That landmark ruling left abortion rights up to each state to decide. Since then, religious abortion rights supporters have increasingly used religious freedom lawsuits in seeking to protect abortion access.

  • Rising costs hitting Cambridgeshire chip shops and potato farms

    Higher fuel, energy, fertiliser and seed prices are eating into profits and forcing cutbacks.

  • Thousands of nurses go on strike across England

    NHS England said patients should use services ‘wisely’ by going to NHS 111 online but continuing to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

  • Supreme Court says internal probe hasn’t found leaker of Roe v Wade ruling

    ‘The team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence’

  • Remains of Woman Who Went Missing in Chicago More Than 5 Years Ago Have Been Located

    "We hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest," said the family of Cheyann Klus, who was 22 when she went missing in 2017

  • Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name

    OTTAWA — An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year, the National Capital Commission said Thursday. "I'm fully supportive of this decision," Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Thursday after the commission's board of directors unanimously approved the recommendation to move forward with renaming the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway. "I think this is something that Canadians and residents of Ottawa can be prou

  • Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder after his mother's death

    A 27-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his mother's death. In a news update late Thursday afternoon, Toronto police Const. Alex Li said police had identified Toronto resident Joy Barnwell, 70, as the victim of the city's first homicide of 2023. "I want to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident," said Li. Barnwell's 27-year-old son, Michael Rawlins of Toronto, appeared in court Thursday, Li said. Barnwell was found in "m

  • Heavy Snow Moves Into Michigan's Upper Peninsula

    Heavy snow and some light drizzle moved northward over Michigan on Thursday morning, January 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Tony Manfredonia said he filmed this video on Thursday morning from Petoskey, northwest of Gaylord. Petoskey was under a winter weather advisory as the NWS warned of snow accumulations up to 5 inches and potential 40 mph wind gusts. Credit: Tony Manfredonia via Storyful

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A