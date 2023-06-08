Supreme Court Rules Alabama DID Discriminate Against Black Voters

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Alabama discriminated against Black voters with its recently redrawn congressional districts, upholding a lower court decision.

The surprise 5-4 ruling saw Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh side with the court’s liberals in finding that the Voting Rights Act was likely violated in a congressional map in which just one out seven seats was majority Black—despite the fact that African Americans account for over a quarter of the state’s population.

In the ruling, Roberts wrote that the court was declining Alabama’s request for the court to change its interpretation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices that racially discriminate.

“We find Alabama’s new approach to §2 compelling neither in theory nor in practice,” Roberts wrote. “We accordingly decline to recast our §2 case law as Alabama requests.”

