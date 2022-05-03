Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade and the Future of Abortion Rights: What We Know

One of the nation’s biggest hot-button political issues has left a stamp long before expected — and in a way no one had predicted.

The leak Monday of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft decision of a majority opinion that could serve to reverse the landmark Roe vs. Wade precedent on abortion rights put the Supreme Court in scramble mode.

Chief Justice John Roberts reacted promptly, saying Tuesday morning after the leak was published the night before by Politico that the draft did not represent an official decision and that an investigation on how it was leaked would be undertaken by the Marshal of the Court.

The leak also left political pundits from both sides scratching their heads.

Here is what we knew Tuesday.

• Chief Justice Roberts confirmed the leak’s authenticity while reminding that the draft does “not represent a decision.” Roberts also stands as the only uncertain vote with three Democratic-appointed justices – Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan – “working on one or more dissents,” according to the Politico story. “Justices circulate draft opinions internally as routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberative work,” Roberts said in a statement.

• Alito’s draft argues vehemently against the principles set forth in Roe v. Wade, established in 1973 to guarantee constitutional protection for “a woman’s right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus,” as summarized by Cornell Law School. That was followed up with a 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that reaffirmed the precedent.

• A ruling will not be final until it is published, which Politico reports is likely to happen “in the next two months.”

• The Roe v. Wade decision, not unlike Monday’s Politico story, was published in advance of the court’s announcement by Time magazine, according to research by a Georgia law professor.

• Strict limits or a total ban on abortion would immediately take effect in large portions of the South and Midwest if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

• Some Republicans who want to outlaw abortion called the leak a calculated plan by a progressive clerk or even a progressive justice to “intimidate” the justices.

• Other scenarios laid out by media postulated the plan as being a calculated effort by a conservative justice.

Josh Dickey and Rosemary Rossi contributed to this report.