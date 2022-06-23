Supreme Court reverses New York gun law

Breaking news graphic

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York law restricting gun carrying rights.

The law required residents who want a license to prove "proper cause" to carry concealed weapons and that they faced "a special or unique" danger.

The 6-3 decision stated the requirement violates the Constitutional right to bear arms.

The ruling is likely to impact other states with strict requirements for concealed carry permits.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the six-justice conservative majority on the court, held that Americans have a right to carry "commonly used" firearms for personal defence.

The Second Amendment right to bear arms is not a "second class" constitutional right subject to greater restrictions "than other Bill of Rights guarantees," he wrote.

The liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer dissented.