Supreme Court Rejects Latest Challenge To Affordable Care Act
The Supreme Court has rejected the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, ruling that those seeking to strike down the law’s individual mandate do not have standing.
The court’s decision means that the law remains in place.
The court voted 7-2 against the challenge.
