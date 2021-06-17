Supreme Court Rejects Latest Challenge To Affordable Care Act

Ted Johnson

The Supreme Court has rejected the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, ruling that those seeking to strike down the law’s individual mandate do not have standing.

The court’s decision means that the law remains in place.

More from Deadline

The court voted 7-2 against the challenge.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories