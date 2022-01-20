Supreme Court refuses Trump request to block documents from Jan. 6 committee

Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to block the release of records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Trump's lawyers argued the records from his time in the White House should be protected by executive privilege. The House panel asked for the documents — including drafts of speeches, call and visitor logs, and handwritten notes — in order to gain a clear picture of Trump's actions and mindset before, during, and after the Capitol riot. The records are being kept by the National Archives, and President Biden has said he will not block their release.

In an unsigned order, the Supreme Court said that "the questions whether and in what circumstances a former president may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent president to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns. Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump's claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president necessarily made no difference to the court's decision."

Justice Clarence Thomas was the only member of the court to say he would have granted Trump's request to shield the documents, but did not go into detail as to why, Politico reports.

You may also like

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

America's long record of judicial despotism

California deputy DA opposed to vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19