Supreme Court paves way for Trump White House document review by Jan. 6 committee

DEVIN DWYER and ALEXANDER MALLIN
·2 min read
Supreme Court paves way for Trump White House document review by Jan. 6 committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request for a stay of a lower court mandate that hundreds of pages of his presidential records from Jan. 6 be turned over to the congressional committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The vote was 8-1. Justice Clarence Thomas would have granted the application.

In November, an appeals court put a temporary pause on the records handover after Trump sued the committee and the National Archives, asserting executive privilege over a broad swath of documents identified as relevant to the Jan. 6 probe into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the subsequent attack on the Capitol.

PHOTO: (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2021 US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2021 US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the records being sought by the committee were White House notes and call and visitor logs from on and around Jan. 6.

"The decision of the court below substantially expands congressional power," Trump's attorneys told the Supreme Court in their petition for review. "The Constitution, this Court’s precedent, and the Presidential Records Act prevent two politically-aligned branches of government from wielding unfettered power to undermine the Presidency and our Republic. This Court should grant certiorari to ensure unlawful exercises of congressional power are checked by both reason and law."

In the court's decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that "the questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns."

MORE: Court pauses handover of Trump White House records to Jan. 6 committee

"The Court of Appeals, however, had no occasion to decide these questions because it analyzed and rejected President Trump’s privilege claims 'under any of the tests [he] advocated,' without regard to his status as a former President," Roberts wrote.

In the lawsuit, Trump's attorney Jesse Binnall argued the committee "has decided to harass President Trump ... by sending an illegal, unfounded, and overbroad records request to the Archivist of the United States" and accused President Joe Biden of engaging in "a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies" by refusing to block the release of Trump's records to the Jan. 6 committee.

Instead, Biden ordered the National Archives to release records Trump had sought to classify as privileged communications.

Order - 21A272 by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Supreme Court paves way for Trump White House document review by Jan. 6 committee originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump's request to the justices came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-bid-withhold-records-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-2021-12-09 that the businessman-turned-politician had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee. Trump and his allies have waged an ongoing legal battle with the committee seeking to block access to documents and witnesses.

  • 'Audacity and arrogance': Police association head calls for Madu's resignation over ticket controversy

    The head of Edmonton's police association says Kaycee Madu is unfit to be justice minister because he called the city's police chief after receiving a distracted driving ticket. "The audacity and arrogance is very clear and you are not deserving to be the Minister of Justice who is supposed to represent all citizens in a fair and impartial manner," Sgt. Mike Elliott, president of the Edmonton Police Association wrote on Twitter. Earlier this week, CBC News first reported that Madu had called Edm

  • Police ID man shot by Kansas City officer after he allegedly tried to pull gun

    DeAnthony Tanner, 23, was shot by a Kansas City officer after he tried to retrieve a handgun from his waistband, police said.

  • Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 House select committee to get Trump documents

    In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • The people moving from high to low-carbon careers

    A growing number of people are changing to more environmentally-friendly jobs.

  • U.S. Congress subpoenas two far-right leaders in Capitol attack probe

    The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Wednesday to two far-right leaders who had joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat. The House of Representatives committee said it believed Nicholas J. Fuentes and Patrick Casey have information about the planning, coordination and funding of events that preceded the attack. The two men "are leaders of the 'America First' or 'Groyper movement' and were present on the Capitol grounds on January 6th," the committee said in a statement.

  • McMaster says SC should look into privatizing mental health counseling, cut taxes in 2022

    In his 2022 State of the State address, Gov. McMaster said the time has come to evaluate whether South Carolina should privatize behavioral health services. Here’s what else McMaster is asking lawmakers to do in 2022.

  • January 6 committee obtains phone records from Eric Trump and his brother's fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, through subpoenas

    Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are the first members of former President Donald Trump's family to be subpoenaed by the committee.

  • Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Trump's lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold. Following the high court's action, there is no legal impedim

  • Donald Trump Loses Supreme Court Bid To Block White House Records From Congressional 1/6 Committee

    Almost a year to the day after Donald Trump left office, the Supreme Court just dealt the former Celebrity Apprentice host a potentially crippling blow. With only Justice Clarence Thomas in opposition, the High Court denied on Wednesday Trump’s request for an injunction stop the release of hundreds of pages of White House records to […]

  • Say 'bye-bye' to back-breaking shovelling with this powerful electric shovel

    It's so easy and effortless, "it's almost comical."

  • Kathy Griffin talks Hollywood exile following Donald Trump mask photo: 'I was erased'

    In a new interview Wednesday, comedian Kathy Griffin said her return to Hollywood hasn't been easy following her Donald Trump mask photo controversy.

  • Why some people in close quarters get COVID-19 — and others don't

    Yahoo News Medical Contributor and practicing internist Dr. Lucy McBride explains that how people respond to coronavirus varies widely and is dependent on several factors.

  • Both DOJ And Jan. 6 Committee Closing In On Trump And His Family, New Filings Show

    A Jan. 6 defendant said prosecutors asked him about ties to Trump and his top advisers, while the committee has subpoenaed Eric Trump's phone records.

  • What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

    The NY attorney general used a court filing to outline evidence investigators have gathered. The filing was meant to persuade a judge that Donald Trump and two of his children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, should be forced to answer questions under oath. (Jan. 19)

  • A Chinese woman stuck in a 14-day quarantine watched helplessly via a surveillance camera as her dog demolished her living room and wardrobe

    The woman's story generated widespread discussion in China of how pets should be dealt with when their owners are sent to coronavirus quarantine.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor