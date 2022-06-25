Supreme Court overturning Roe sparks rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty in US: What to know Saturday

Chris Quintana, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continued to reverberate through the nation on Saturday, as abortion laws are rapidly changing in numerous states.

The reversal on Roe now means Americans' access to abortion depends primarily on where they live. And it will be up to the states to regulate where and how their citizens can access an abortion.

The historic news rallied abortion-rights activists who immediately gathered outside the Supreme Court and throughout the nation. Liberal politicians quickly pushed back on the high court's decision while many conservatives celebrated the news.

People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. The in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
All the while, millions of Americans are questioning how the landmark decision will affect them, even if they live in states where abortion hasn’t been outlawed. Here’s what we know Saturday:

What happened Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe?

Due to preexisting laws, 13 states have or will shortly limit or ban abortion following the decision. In some states where laws are unclear — such as Arizona and Wisconsin — abortion providers have ceased offering procedures as a precaution to avoid criminal liability.

A predictable political uproar followed.

Liberal politicians decried the court decision and its swift impacts. President Joe Biden said the decision means, "the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk."

Conservative politicians — including Mike Pence, a potential 2024 presidential candidate — celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling while pressing for a national ban on abortion.

Some Christian leaders were also quick to praise the decision, including the new head of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber. And the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement Friday supporting the overturn of Roe, describing it as an "unjust law that has permitted some to decide whether others can live or die."

Is abortion legal or illegal in my state?

The Supreme Court's decision means the nation will be covered in an evolving patchwork of laws — and changes to those laws are expected to happen at a disorienting pace in coming days.

Abortion laws by state: Searchable database of state-by-state abortion limits and protections

Twenty-two states have laws on the books that could be used to ban access to abortion. Of those, 13 have laws in place meant to immediately limit access to abortions in Roe's absence. Nine others had laws banning abortion prior to the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

The restrictions on abortions will vary by state as well. Some have near total bans while others limit abortions six weeks after conception. Others may ban the use of telemedicine to access medication abortions. But some states have no limit on when abortion would be banned or on the use of telemedicine to facilitate an abortion.

Meanwhile, sixteen states and the District of Columbia have laws that protect the right to an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

What happens next with US abortion laws?

It will be primarily up to the states to decide how and if abortion will be allowed for their citizens, and the legal fighting over the procedure is expected to continue.

Experts predict there will be lawsuits over whether or not states can limit medication abortions, which make up more than half of terminated pregnancies. 

Are protests happening?

Yes, and they're likely to continue through the weekend with planned demonstrations in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas and others. Protesters had also flocked to demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Abortion rights activists protest outside the Arizona state Senate in Phoenix following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
In a few cases Friday, law enforcement broke up protests with force. In Phoenix, Arizona, police used tear gas to disperse abortion rights activists who had gathered at the state's capitol. In Los Angeles, California, police declared an unlawful assembly after protesters blocked traffic and others clashed with police, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Some even protested out Justice Clarence Thomas' home in Virginia. Thomas was one of the Justices who voted to overturn Roe, and also suggested that other rights previously granted by the court, including contraception access and gay marriage, may need to be revisited though he was the only one to do so.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion laws rapidly change after Supreme Court overturns Roe

