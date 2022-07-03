Supreme Court marshal asks state officials to prohibit picketing outside justices' homes

ALEXANDRA HUTZLER
·4 min read

Supreme Court marshal Gail Curley is asking Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce state and local laws that prohibit picketing outside the homes of justices.

Curley sent the requests to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County executive Mark Erlich in letters dated July 1, citing an uptick in demonstrations since May -- when the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public.

"For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices' homes in Maryland," Curley wrote to Hogan, noting one crowd outside the home of a justice grew to more than 100 people.

The Maryland residences of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh have been the site of such activity. Alito and Kavanaugh were part of the majority opinion overturning Roe on June 24.

PHOTO: Protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Md. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Md. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Last month, a man was arrested outside Kavanaugh's home with a gun. Nicholas Roske, 26, allegedly told authorities he intended to kill the justice. Roske has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to kill a justice of the United States.

Curley in her letters pointed to a Maryland law which states a "person may not intentionally assemble with another in a manner that disrupts a person's right to tranquility in the person's home." The law provides imprisonment for up to 90 days or a $100 fine.

Curley also cited a Montgomery County law that states a "person or group of persons must not picket in front of or adjacent to any private residence."

As the Supreme Court marshal, Curley oversees security and the court's police force.

Curley noted that Hogan previously said he was "deeply concerned" when hundreds of people gathered to protest at the justices' homes. In mid-May, Hogan joined fellow Republican governor, Virginia's Glenn Youngkin, in urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce a federal law that forbids demonstrations intended to sway judges on pending cases. In Virginia, the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett has also been a target of protesters.

Hogan's communications director Michael Ricci pointed ABC News to his statement on Curley's letter when asked for comment Saturday.

"Two months ago, Governor Hogan and Governor Youngkin sent a letter calling on Attorney General Garland to enforce the clear and unambiguous federal statutes on the books that prohibit picketing at judges' residences," Ricci said. "A month later, hours after an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, the Department of Justice finally responded, declining to enforce the laws."

"Now a different federal official is writing to us with conflicting information," Ricci continued. "Has the marshal taken time to explore the matter, she would have learned that the constitutionality of the statute cited in her letter has been questioned by the Maryland Attorney General's Office."

Ricci said Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to further review enforcement actions that "respect the First Amendment and the Constitution."

Elrich previously told ABC affiliate WCTI that he wished the protests were done somewhere else. "If everybody's going to protest everybody who does something at their houses, we're going to have a very hard time maintaining civil society," he said, as Curley noted in her letter.

Elrich's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by ABC News.

PHOTO: US Marshals watch abortion rights activists march outside the home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in Falls Church, Va., June 30, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/EPA via Shutterstock)
PHOTO: US Marshals watch abortion rights activists march outside the home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in Falls Church, Va., June 30, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/EPA via Shutterstock)

On Saturday, Curley sent similar letters to Gov. Youngkin and Fairfax County Board chairman Jeff McKay asking they also take steps to prohibit protests outside the homes of justices.

Curley cited a Virginia statute that states anyone "picketing before or about the residence or dwelling place of any individual, or who shall assemble with another person or persons in a manner which disrupts or threatens to disrupt any individual's right to tranquility in his home, shall be guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor."

Youngkin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by ABC News.

"Our office is in receipt of a letter from the Marshal of the Court concerning protesters in front of Supreme Court justices' homes and a possibly related Virginia statute. The County's stance on this issue is unchanged," Fairfax County Chairman Jeff McKay said in a statement. "The law cited in the letter is a likely violation of the First Amendment, and a previous court case refused to enforce it. As long as individuals are assembling on public property and not blocking access to private residences, they are permitted to be there."

Security has been tightened for the justices and their families since the draft abortion ruling was leaked on May 2, and the protests have been the topic of legal debate as protesters argue they are exercising their First Amendment rights.

Curley is also investigating the leak of the draft opinion. Little details have been provided about the probe, but it will likely look at the document's paper trail, as draft opinions are not widely accessible.

MORE: Supreme Court leak probe likely to focus on justices, clerks, and staff

The high court just ended a dramatic and divisive term, ruling on hot-button topics like abortion, gun rights, religious liberty and environmental regulation.

The justices will reconvene in October for a term that will include cases on election laws, free speech and consideration of race in college admissions processes.

Supreme Court marshal asks state officials to prohibit picketing outside justices' homes originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jon Stewart Bashes Supreme Court As The 'Fox News Of Justice'

    The court's reversal of Roe v. Wade was ideological, not constitutional, the former "Daily Show" host argues.

  • With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Sunday extended school closures for one week because there isn't enough fuel for teachers and parents to get children to classrooms, and the energy minister appealed to the country's expatriates to send money home through banks to finance new oil purchases. A huge foreign debt has left the Indian Ocean island with none of the suppliers willing to sell fuel on credit. Several other fuel shipments are in the pipeline.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov said he'd fight Michael Jordan if he could fight any celebrity

    If former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could pick a celebrity to fight, he said he'd want to take on NBA legend Michael Jordan.

  • The Texas GOP way to talk about Uvalde massacre: Just never mention those pesky guns

    This Republican precinct chair’s proposed solutions totally ignore the one instrument that makes mass murder possible. | Opinion

  • Democrats are frustrated with Biden's refusal to question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court and worry about his 2024 prospects

    While Democrats are secretly searching in the background for a 2024 candidate that isn't Biden, the administration is still set on the president being the only one to defeat Trump.

  • Russian ice hockey player detained over military service charge, RIA reports

    Ivan Fedotov, a goaltender on the Russian team that won silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May. His detention comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Letters: End Trump’s influence in PA; ‘With liberty and justice for some’

    “Let’s vote out the self-serving politicians who support Trump and elect honest politicians who advocate for their constituents,” a Centre Hall resident writes.

  • A universal antivenom being tested at Duke could change snake bite treatment worldwide

    If successful, the antivenom, which is in pill form, could break down barriers to (and reduce the cost of) snake bite treatment.

  • Future of Work: The Digital Fashionista

    When I meet Daniella Loftus at an Instagram-friendly coffee shop in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood during the middle of the massive NFT.NYC conference, she lets me know first that she’s not drinking this week. Instead, the digital fashion influencer, and founder/CEO of a Web3 digital fashion startup is in New York to network and grow her business, which sits at the intersection of fashion and crypto. Speak with Loftus and you’ll find out that digital fashion can be broken down into three categories: IRL, ORL and URL.

  • Hundreds march near Capitol one week after Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade

    One week after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, hundreds of demonstrators descended onto the Arizona State Capitol to organize an effort to push back against the decision.

  • Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Clinics were shutting down abortion services in the nation's second-largest state Saturday after Texas' Supreme Court blocked an order briefly allowing the procedure to resume in some cases, the latest in legal scrambles taking place across the United States following the reversal of reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order by a Houston judge who said clinics could resume abortions up to six weeks into pregnancy. The following day, the A

  • At least five killed in Iran quake

    STORY: Some 24 tremors, two with a magnitude of 6.3 and 6.1, followed the 2 a.m. local time quake that flattened the village of Sayeh Khosh near Iran's Gulf coast in Hormozgan province. The most recent tremor occurred around 8 a.m., officials told state TV.Emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told state TV that half of the 49 people injured had been discharged from hospitals.Officials said search and rescue operations had ended."Search and rescue missions concluded a few hours ago and we are currently distributing essential products. These products have been partially distributed and the emergency housing operation continues,” said the director of the local Red Crescent Mokhtar Salahshour.State TV said 150 quakes and tremors had struck western Hormozgan over the past month.Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

  • High court marshal seeks enforcement of anti-picketing laws

    The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. “For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices' homes,” Marshal Gail Curley wrote in the Friday letters to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and two local elected officials.

  • Top election officials in Arizona county leave amid threats

    The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona's Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump who accept his lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud. County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the “nastiness” and has accepted a job outside the county. “A lot of it is the nastiness that we have dealt with,” Hoffman said.

  • Brazil's Lula says he will not tolerate threats against institutions

    Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in the polls for Brazil's October presidential election, said on Saturday he will not tolerate threats against institutions, and that the armed forces need to commit to democracy. Three other presidential candidates also attended the event to celebrate the independence of the State of Bahia, including right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres