Live updates: Supreme Court hears historic Trump 14th Amendment case

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up a historic case challenging Donald Trump's ability to hold office again over his role in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is asking the justices to overturn an unprecedented Colorado Supreme Court decision deeming him ineligible to appear on the state's GOP primary ballot because, it said, he "engaged in insurrection." Trump has long denied any wrongdoing.

The legal battle centers on a previously obscure provision of the Constitution's 14th Amendment -- Section 3 -- ratified shortly after the Civil War.

The case is casting a political shadow over the nation's highest court not has not been seen since the 2000 election with Bush v. Gore.





Latest Developments





Feb 8, 11:17 AM

Attorney for Colorado voters begins argument: 'Trump disqualified himself'

Jason Murray, arguing the case for the Colorado voters seeking to bar Trump from the state's GOP primary ballot, opened by noting the unprecedented nature of the case.



"We are here because for the first time since the War of 1812 our nation came under violent assault," he said. "For the first time in history, a sitting president of the United States tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of presidential power by engaging in insurrection against the Constitution."



"President Trump disqualified himself," Murray said.





Feb 8, 11:14 AM

Justice Jackson asks Trump lawyer what constitutes an insurrection

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pressed Mitchell on the Colorado Supreme Court's finding that the violent attempts by Trump supporters to halt the electoral count on Jan. 6 qualified as an "insurrection" under Section 3.



"Why would this not be an insurrection?" Jackson asked. "What's your argument that it's not?"



"For an insurrection there needs to an organized, concerted effort to overthrow the government of the United States through violence. And this riot that occurred ..." Mitchell began.



Jackson interrupted, "So, the point that a chaotic effort to overthrow the government is not an insurrection?"



"We didn't concede that it's an effort to overthrow the government either Justice Jackson, right?" Mitchell continued. "None of these criteria were met. This was a riot. It was not an insurrection. The events were shameful, violent, all those things. It was not an insurrection as that term is used in Section 3."

Story continues





Feb 8, 11:01 AM

Arguments largely centered on text of Section 3: Here's what it says

The justices, so far, are avoiding thornier questions around Trump's conduct on Jan. 6 and instead focusing on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.



The provision reads: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State ..."



Key in the debate is whether Trump is an "officer of the United States" as described by Section 3 and whether or not it is self-executing.





Feb 8, 10:56 AM

Trump attorney: State officials can't disqualify even if candidate is 'admitted insurrectionist'

Mitchell, continuing to argue Congress must enforce Section 3, argued state officials can't take action even if a candidate were to openly acknowledge they participated in an insurrection against the United States.



"Because even if candidate is an admitted insurrectionist, Section 3 still allows the candidate to run for office and even win election to office and then see whether Congress lifts that disability after the election," Mitchell said.



"This happened frequently in the wake of the 14th Amendment, where confederate insurrectionists were elected to Congress, and sometimes they obtained a waiver, sometimes they did not," he continued.





Feb 8, 10:36 AM

Justice Alito questions impact of Colorado decision on other states

Justice Samuel Alito pressed Mitchell on the impact the Colorado decision may have on other states.



Mitchell warned about the possibility of national disuniformity.



"Your question gives rise to an even greater concern because if the decision does not have conclusive effect on other lawsuits, it opens the possibility that a different factual record could be developed in some of the litigation that occurs in different states and different factual findings could be entered by state trial judges," he said. "They might conclude, in fact, that President Trump did not have any intent to engage in incitement or make a finding that differs from what this trial court found."





Feb 8, 10:20 AM

First question comes from Justice Thomas, who faced calls for recusal

The first question to Mitchell came from Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been in the spotlight due to his wife Ginni's role in Jan. 6.



Some called on Thomas to recuse himself from this case.



Thomas asked Mitchell if Section 3 is self-executing -- a key issue in this case. Mitchell said the provision needs congressional enforcement.





Feb 8, 10:56 AM

Trump attorney kicks off oral arguments

Jonathan Mitchell, Trump's attorney, in his opening statement, asserted that the Colorado Supreme Court decision is "wrong and should be reversed for numerous independent reasons."



Mitchell argued that Trump is not covered under Section 3 as an elected official and claiming he is not an "officer of the United States." He also said that Section 3 cannot apply to a candidate, only those who hold office.



He said that if the U.S. Supreme Court affirms the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, it would "take away votes of potentially tens of millions of Americans."





Feb 8, 10:02 AM

Scenes from outside the U.S. Supreme Court

Ahead of the historic arguments, some anti-Trump demonstrators gathered outside the front of the building with banners and signs disparaging the former president.

PHOTO: Anti-Trump demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court considers whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president in the 2024 election, Feb, 8, 2024, in Washington. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Anti-Trump demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court considers whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president in the 2024 election, Feb, 8, 2024, in Washington. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Police also took steps to ramp up security by placing fencing around the court.

PHOTO: Police put a fence outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)





Feb 8, 10:06 AM

What Americans think SCOTUS should do with Trump ballot challenges

An ABC News/Ipsos poll found a majority of Americans (56%) were willing to see Trump disqualified in all or some states: 30% said the U.S. Supreme Court should bar him completely and 26% said it should let each state decide.



Thirty-nine percent said the U.S. Supreme Court should keep Trump on the ballot in all states.



Americans were split on the decisions out of Maine and Colorado to bar Trump from the ballot: 49% supported them while 46% were opposed.

PHOTO: (ABC News/Ipsos)





Feb 8, 10:06 AM

What to know about the arguments

There are 80 minutes total allotted for arguments but the court is expected to go over that timeframe.



A number of questions are likely to be debated: Is Trump an “officer” of the United States to whom Section 3 applies; who can enforce Section 3; and did Trump engage in an insurrection?



Trump is being represented by Jonathan Mitchell, a former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia. The Colorado voters are being represented by Jason Murray, a former clerk to Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

PHOTO: Jason Murray, the lead attorney for the Colorado voters in the lawsuit, walks past anti-Trump demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more about what to expect here.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.